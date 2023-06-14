Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

ACN stock opened at $315.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

