Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Shares of GD stock opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.60 and a 200-day moving average of $228.93.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.