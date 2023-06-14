Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,614 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Allstate by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

ALL opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

