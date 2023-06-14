Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.55 and a 200 day moving average of $135.29. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $108.64 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,317. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

