Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214,380 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 0.8% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904,496 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,850,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,959.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 498,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,139,000 after acquiring an additional 482,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,242,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

