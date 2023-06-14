Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,564,000 after purchasing an additional 83,060 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

