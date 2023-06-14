Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $234.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

