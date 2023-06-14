Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,489,000 after purchasing an additional 809,078 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 667,905 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,290,000 after purchasing an additional 524,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $353.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

