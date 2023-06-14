Anomaly Capital Management LP Buys 273,802 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,911,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,802 shares during the quarter. XPO accounts for approximately 4.4% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings in XPO were worth $96,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in XPO by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in XPO in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Price Performance

XPO stock opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. XPO’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of XPO from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

XPO Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.