Anomaly Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Anomaly Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333,488 shares during the period. WEX makes up approximately 1.8% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.57% of WEX worth $40,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in WEX by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,789 shares of company stock worth $479,096. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

WEX stock opened at $176.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

