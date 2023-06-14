Anomaly Capital Management LP Has $164.71 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Anomaly Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,843,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 874,290 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston accounts for approximately 7.4% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $164,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at about $660,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,589,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $115.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.17. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $115.31.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

