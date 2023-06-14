Anomaly Capital Management LP Has $38.63 Million Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 762,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,587 shares during the period. Alteryx comprises approximately 1.7% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $38,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

In other Alteryx news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alteryx Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.15.

AYX stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $70.63.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $199.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.81 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.