Anomaly Capital Management LP Has $95.47 Million Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Anomaly Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,669,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,897,403 shares during the quarter. Patterson-UTI Energy comprises 4.3% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned 2.61% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $95,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.29. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

PTEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

