Anomaly Capital Management LP Invests $47.56 Million in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 673,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,561,000. PVH makes up approximately 2.1% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.06% of PVH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PVH by 12,029.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 663,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after buying an additional 658,227 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in PVH by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 791,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,864,000 after buying an additional 558,390 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in PVH by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 805,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,825,000 after buying an additional 386,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,439,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

