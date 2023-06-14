Anomaly Capital Management LP Makes New $108.29 Million Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,863,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,290,000. Teck Resources makes up about 4.9% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.57% of Teck Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Teck Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE TECK opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Featured Articles

