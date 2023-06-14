Anomaly Capital Management LP Makes New $53.79 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 380,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,792,000. Dollar Tree comprises about 2.4% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $136.03 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

