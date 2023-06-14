Anomaly Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,592,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,397,000. RXO accounts for about 1.2% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $1,411,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Get RXO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

RXO Price Performance

RXO stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. RXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About RXO

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.