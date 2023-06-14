Anomaly Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 166.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711,741 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment comprises 3.6% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $79,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 399.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,605 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,661,000 after purchasing an additional 490,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,032,000 after purchasing an additional 422,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4,008.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 411,048 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV stock opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.