Anomaly Capital Management LP Sells 1,602,413 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Anomaly Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602,413 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv accounts for about 3.4% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned 0.61% of Ovintiv worth $76,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OVV opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 5.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.05.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

