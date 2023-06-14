Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the May 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.92% of Antelope Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Antelope Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

Featured Stories

