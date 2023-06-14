Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Position Decreased by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AR. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,794,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AR. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE AR opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $45.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.