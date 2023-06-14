Apexium Financial LP Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IJR opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.