Apexium Financial LP Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $73.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

