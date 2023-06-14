Apexium Financial LP Has $4.97 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Apexium Financial LP cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.5% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

