Apexium Financial LP Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $187.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.