Apexium Financial LP Purchases 476 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $221.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.34. The company has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

