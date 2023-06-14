Apexium Financial LP Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

