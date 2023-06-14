Apexium Financial LP Sells 225 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Apexium Financial LP reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average is $70.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

