Apexium Financial LP Sells 944 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Apexium Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 733.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

VCR stock opened at $276.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.97 and its 200 day moving average is $244.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $290.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

