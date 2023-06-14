Appian Way Asset Management LP Has $36.55 Million Stock Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Appian Way Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,237 shares during the period. Sylvamo accounts for approximately 12.7% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $36,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Trading Up 2.1 %

Sylvamo stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.07. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $57.38.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 80.23%. The company had revenue of $959.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

