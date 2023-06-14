Appian Way Asset Management LP Invests $20.54 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,000. Ecolab makes up about 7.1% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ecolab by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $6,856,986. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $181.47 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $181.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.64.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

