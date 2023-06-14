Appian Way Asset Management LP Takes Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,000. Bunge accounts for approximately 4.1% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned 0.08% of Bunge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Bunge by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $106.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

