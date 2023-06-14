Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apple’s FY2024 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $183.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $184.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

