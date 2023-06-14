Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Audent Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.3% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $183.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $184.95.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.