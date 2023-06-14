Applied Capital LLC FL Acquires Shares of 3,290 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after buying an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PayPal by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,690,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $690,167,000 after buying an additional 1,691,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

