Applied Capital LLC FL Buys New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.4% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $778,153,139,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 42,188 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 130,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $69,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $491.33 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

