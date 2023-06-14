Applied Capital LLC FL Buys New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,308 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $447.55 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The company has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.35.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.