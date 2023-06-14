Applied Capital LLC FL Buys New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

