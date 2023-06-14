Applied Capital LLC FL Invests $1.22 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
General Dynamics Price Performance
Shares of GD stock opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.93.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GD has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Dynamics (GD)
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.