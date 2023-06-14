Applied Capital LLC FL Invests $469,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a PE ratio of -49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

