Applied Capital LLC FL Invests $565,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

