Applied Capital LLC FL Invests $569,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

CSCO stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,512 shares of company stock valued at $661,816. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.