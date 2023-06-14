Applied Capital LLC FL Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.2% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 51,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.32.

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $301.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

