Applied Capital LLC FL Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. Mastercard comprises about 2.3% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Mastercard by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

MA opened at $371.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The stock has a market cap of $352.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.