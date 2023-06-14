Applied Capital LLC FL Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000. QUALCOMM comprises 2.4% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.74 and a 200 day moving average of $119.19. The company has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

