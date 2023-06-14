Applied Capital LLC FL Makes New $819,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

NYSE:O opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

