Applied Capital LLC FL Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 762 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.83.
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $478.99 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $491.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $383.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.10.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
