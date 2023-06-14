Applied Capital LLC FL Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Boeing accounts for about 1.8% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $220.39 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.