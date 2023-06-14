Applied Capital LLC FL Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.5% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $172.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

