Applied Capital LLC FL Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. Visa accounts for 2.1% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $673,243,164,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 865,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $179,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of Visa by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 21,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

NYSE:V opened at $223.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.46. The company has a market cap of $418.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

